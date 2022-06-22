Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Weather alerts issued after UAE records 50.7°C near Abu Dhabi

Authorities have issued weather alerts after the UAE recorded the highest temperature of 50.7°C near Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the highest temperature was 50.7°C at 12:15 in Bida Dafas in Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, while the lowest temperature, 24.6°C was recorded in Jebel Dhanna in the Al Dhafra region at 5:00 am.

The UAE witnessed a rise in temperatures in separate areas, where the temperature rose to 49.6°C at 2:15pm in the AL Jazeera B.G, 49.1°C in Hamim at 3:15pm, and to 49.1°C in Umm Al-Zamoul at 3:15pm.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather will remain partly cloudy and on Thursday, “winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, active at times during the day, stirring dust in the inlands, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 40 kilometres/hr.”

The NCM also said the sea in the Arabian Gulf will become turbulent on Thursday morning in the Sea of Oman.

