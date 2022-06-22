Sharjah unveils plans to prevent power outages this summer

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) has launched a periodic maintenance program to prevent power outages.

A program has been launched for 227 transmission plants in the emirate and involves maintenance of electrical network extensions and transformers in various areas of Sharjah for the summer months.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, said that they are working at full capacity to implement the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop electricity networks.

The preventive maintenance work for power transmission stations starts annually from May 15 to October 1 until the winter months.