Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah unveils plans to prevent power outages this summer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) has launched a periodic maintenance program to prevent power outages.

A program has been launched for 227 transmission plants in the emirate and involves maintenance of electrical network extensions and transformers in various areas of Sharjah for the summer months.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah economy grows 4.8% in 2021 – survey

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, said that they are working at full capacity to implement the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop electricity networks.

The preventive maintenance work for power transmission stations starts annually from May 15 to October 1 until the winter months.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 22 at 6.14.06 PM

Vice Ganda to bring unkabogable concert in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this August 2022

11 mins ago
Abu Dhabi PID 124th

Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi, FilHR to host Filipino job fair with nearly 300 vacancies this June 26

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times Lovi Poe 1 1

Lovi Poe calls late Susan Roces ‘an amazing woman’

3 hours ago
temperature new

Weather alerts issued after UAE records 50.7°C near Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button