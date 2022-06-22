Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah modifies truck movement timings on key roads

Authorities have modified the movement of trucks’ timings on Sharjah roads.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) changed the truck timings effective from July 4, 2022 (Monday).

RELATED STORY: Sharjah plans e-toll gate system to control traffic congestion

Authorities said trucks will be banned between 5:30am to 8:30am and between 3:00pm to 8:00pm except on the roads of Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road, Emirates Bypass Road and El Hbab-Al Madam Road.

Timings on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will remain unchanged.

This is to ensure smooth traffic movement and the arrival of employees and school and university students at their workplaces at the scheduled times.

