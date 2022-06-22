PH remains under low risk against COVID-19 amid rising cases

The Department of Health announced that the Philippines is still classified under ‘low risk classification’ despite rising cases of COVID-19.

Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire added that the current attack rate is still 1 per 100,000 population.

“Bagamat nakakakita na tayo ng notable increase sa bilang ng mga kaso, nananatili pa rin tayong nasa low risk case classification,” Vergeire said.

The country recorded 3,198 new cases from June 14 to June 20 with 456 new cases a day.

The country’s positivity rate has increased to 3.1%.

“Ang dami natin iko-consider and for us to really say accurately if it’s going to happen or not, we cannot say it right now with certainty that it’s really going to happen,” she said when asked if it’s possible to reach 10,000 cases a day.

Vergeire added that Metro Manila has so far showed a sharo increase in new COVID-19 cases.

“Ang NCR… ay nakakapagpakita ng sharp increase over the recent weeks. Patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng mga kaso sa NCR simula mid-May,” Vergeire said.

“But what would be most important would be nakikita natin even though there is continued increase in the number of cases, hindi sumasabay ang severe and critical cases na nakikita natin,” she added.