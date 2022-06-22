“Kailangan alalayan ang mga teacher”: Marcos asks Sara Duterte to prioritize teachers’ welfare

President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he wants Vice President and incoming Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte to look after the country’s teachers’ welfare.

Marcos made the remark after Duterte revealed that the incoming President had directed her to review the implementation of the country’s K-12 education system.

“Ang aking laging pinapaalala sa kanya is yung mga teacher. Kailangan alalayan ang mga teacher, kailangan i-training ang mga teacher para maganda ang maging trabaho nila,” Marcos said in a press conference in Mandaluyong City.

He said he didn’t want to interfere with the incoming vice president’s plans, but he did want her to remember the plight of teachers.

Aside from ensuring that teachers were paid fairly and received adequate benefits, he wanted to provide them with skills training as well as teaching supplies and equipment.

“Ang mga teacher naman, ‘yan ang pinaka madaling turuan (Teachers are the easiest people to each),” he added.

Marcos also requested that Duterte evaluate the current medium of instruction used in schools.

“There was also the question of when we start to teach English…When we move from the lingua franca to English,” he added.