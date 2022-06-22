Dubai Police settle AED 158 million cheque cases in 2021

The Jebel Ali Police in Dubai amicably settled cheque cases worth AED 158 million and recorded an average response time for emergencies at 2 minutes and 30 seconds in 2021 against the target of six minutes.

The cheque reports worth AED 158,000,000 were also settled during the same period.

These figures were revealed during an annual inspection visit conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa A Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of top officers and employees.

The Jebel Ali Police achieved a 100 percent target on the duty officer’s presence at reporting sites across their area of jurisdiction and 98.32 percent security coverage across the jurisdiction area in 2021, which exceeded the 95 percent target.

Average response time for emergencies was recorded at 2:30, when the target was six minutes and an average time of 14:00 for non-emergency cases over the same period, when the target was 15 minutes.