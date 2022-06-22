Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police settle AED 158 million cheque cases in 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Jebel Ali Police in Dubai amicably settled cheque cases worth AED 158 million and recorded an average response time for emergencies at 2 minutes and 30 seconds in 2021 against the target of six minutes.

The cheque reports worth AED 158,000,000 were also settled during the same period.

These figures were revealed during an annual inspection visit conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa A Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of top officers and employees.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Court orders son to return seized cheques to father

The Jebel Ali Police achieved a 100 percent target on the duty officer’s presence at reporting sites across their area of jurisdiction and 98.32 percent security coverage across the jurisdiction area in 2021, which exceeded the 95 percent target.

Average response time for emergencies was recorded at 2:30, when the target was six minutes and an average time of 14:00 for non-emergency cases over the same period, when the target was 15 minutes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lilia Guillermo BIR

Incoming BIR chief to comply on court ruling on Marcos’ estate taxes

9 mins ago
John Laylo

Philadelphia authorities offer Php1.09M reward for info on suspect in Pinoy lawyer’s death

17 mins ago
temperature new

UAE to experience temperatures of up to 49°C on June 22

2 hours ago
Gelli de Been Ariel Rivera son

Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud as son graduates from York University in Canada

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button