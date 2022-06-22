Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman court acquits woman accused of insulting ex-husband’s wife online

A woman in the UAE has been freed from charges of insulting and posting photos of her ex-husband’s wife online.

The 36-year-old woman was acquitted of criminal charges of violating her privacy. The Gulf woman had accused her of having received insulting messages along with her pictures from an international number.

She said messages were delivered on WhatsApp and Instagram, and her photos were also published online.

The Ajman Court ordered the acquittal on the ground that there was no evidence to verify that the international number belonged to the accused.

