UAE forms panel to resolve workers’ unpaid salary disputes

A panel has been formed in the UAE to resolve workers’ unpaid salary disputes.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has established a committee to look into the disputes related to the financial rights of a minimum of 50 workers in one company, in a decision issued earlier by the UAE Cabinet.

Khalil Khoury, Acting Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at the MoHRE, said they are seeking to strengthen the “legislative and organizational structure” to sort out labour disputes.

This will be in accordance with the Law on Regulating Labour Relations and its Executive Regulations.

The committee comprises representative members from relevant authorities, including a court of appeals judge, a representative from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a representative from the local labour committee or from the labour crisis team in the emirate besides a representative from the MoHRE Work Relations Department.

