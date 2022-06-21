Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE flags to be raised tomorrow as mourning period for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed ends

The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA) has announced that the official mourning period following the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would end today, and the flags on public buildings will be raised at 9:00 am on Wednesday, June 22.

The MoPA said in a statement to news agency Wam that the 40-day period will conclude here after the death of Sheikh Khalifa died on May 13 at the age of 73.

After his death, work across the country was suspended for three days and flags remained at half-staff since to pay respect to the country’s second president after Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

