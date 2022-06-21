Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Summer 2022 in UAE begins today June 21 with longest day of the year

Summer 2022 in UAE has officially begun today, June 21 with the summer solstice – with experts stating that the country could expect up to 14 hours of daylight.

The Emirates Astronomical Society’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ibrahim Al Jarwan,  predicted that the summer season would last nearly three months.

The Islamic festival Eid Al Adha will also take place during the summer season. Residents would have a four-day weekend as a result of this. According to astronomical calculations, the break will most likely last from Friday, July 8 to Monday, July 11.

Weather forecast for the rest of the day will be “hot and partly cloudy,” according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Friday will bring some relief in the form of possible rain and a drop in temperatures.

 

