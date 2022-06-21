Pedestrians in focus as Expo City Dubai will remain vehicle-free

Entry to Expo City Dubai will be allowed for pedestrians only and the cars and other vehicles will be barred.

Expo City Dubai will carry forward the sustainability legacy of Expo 2020 and it would be accessible only for pedestrians with no cars or heavy vehicles to be allowed.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said the city would be eco-friendly and car-free to be fully pedestrianized and “tenants can use soft mobility options.”

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the transformation plan for Expo 2020.

The Expo team was reviewing plans to transform the city into an integrated city that meets all the needs of its residents and the Expo site is being transformed with a major overhaul to its legacy plan.

The authorities are looking at different ways of soft mobility like buggies, scooters and bicycles and “will also encourage public transportation as well as more and more integration of metro stations.”