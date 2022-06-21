Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Palace: Duterte declined drug czar post in Marcos admin

Malacañang said that outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has declined to serve as a drug czar in the administration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

“The last offer that I saw was to head the, to become the drug czar. Pero tinanggihan niya na iyon eh,” acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

RELATED STORY: Palace: No legal issue with Marcos appointing Duterte as ‘drug czar’

“Iyon ang lumabas sa pahayagan,” he told reporters.

Marcos previously said that he is open to including anyone who is willing to help his administration.

READ ON: Marcos reveals meeting with Pres. Duterte before elections, open to make Duterte as ‘drug czar’

“We have not talked about it. But I am open to anyone who is able to help in the government so matagal na kaming magkaibigan ni PRRD, noong mayor pa siya long long time ago,” he said in May.

It’s unclear if Marcos formally offered the post to Duterte.

