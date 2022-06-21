Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed in Dubai for stealing AED 770,000 from woman lacking fluency in Arabic

A man has been jailed in Dubai for AED 770,000 in embezzlement.

The 37-year-old was imprisoned for three months for stealing a woman’s money by taking advantage of her lack of fluency in Arabic and the money was received to buy a shipment of pistachios.

The man returned with an amount of AED 179,000 and took her to the notary to sign a document in Arabic.

The lady asked the receptionist about the contents of the document and was informed that it was a waiver stating that she had no concerns about the amount, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Later while making an appeal in the Court of Cessation, the accused alleged that he had only received Dh230,000, using which he bought a shipment of pistachios which she refused to receive, the report said.

The court rejected the man’s appeal and sentenced him to prison, it added..

