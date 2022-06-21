Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man cuts off wife’s ear after row over household expenses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

An Egyptian man was arrested for cutting off his wife’s ear after a quarrel over household expenses.

The Police in the Helwan area of Egypt made the arrest after the woman’s ear was chopped off and she was stabbed over 20 times.

The man attacked his wife with a kitchen knife and the victim was rushed to the hospital after stab wounds, reported “Cairo 24” website.

Husband demands AED 100,000 from ex-wife for forgery in Al Ain

The argument began between a hairdresser and her husband and turned violent with the victim’s father calling the man a fraud saying at the time of marriage he had claimed that he was a graduate in Commerce, but was a security guard in a supermarket.

He relied mainly on the money of his wife and as their daughter faced some health issues it prevented her from working which angered her husband. The accused admitted to the crime.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos vs Duterte cocaine user claims

Palace: Duterte declined drug czar post in Marcos admin

5 seconds ago
Abu Dhabi iStock 1288474430

Summer 2022 in UAE begins today June 21 with longest day of the year

1 hour ago
Photos from Instagram: @txt_bighit

K-pop group TXT to hold 2-day concert in Manila in October

2 hours ago
beyonce city of hope gala billboard 1548 1

WATCH: Beyonce releases new song ‘Break My Soul’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button