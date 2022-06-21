Man cuts off wife’s ear after row over household expenses

An Egyptian man was arrested for cutting off his wife’s ear after a quarrel over household expenses.

The Police in the Helwan area of Egypt made the arrest after the woman’s ear was chopped off and she was stabbed over 20 times.

The man attacked his wife with a kitchen knife and the victim was rushed to the hospital after stab wounds, reported “Cairo 24” website.

The argument began between a hairdresser and her husband and turned violent with the victim’s father calling the man a fraud saying at the time of marriage he had claimed that he was a graduate in Commerce, but was a security guard in a supermarket.

He relied mainly on the money of his wife and as their daughter faced some health issues it prevented her from working which angered her husband. The accused admitted to the crime.