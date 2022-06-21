Filipino community in New Zealand express support for family left behind after fatal car crash

The Filipino community came to the support the family who lost members in a New Zealand vehicle crash.

A family of seven people died in a horrific crash on South Island on Sunday while two were injured in a head-on collision between a van and a truck out of whom one is in a stable condition, and the other is in ICU.

The family was travelling back to Auckland after attending a funeral in Gore and most of the family members were Filipino.

Filipino leader Romy Udanga said church groups, civic groups, businesses and individuals reached out to support them and pastoral care was organised quickly for family members.

A fundraiser will be launched by the Auckland Catholic Filipino Chaplaincy to support the family.