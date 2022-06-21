Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino community in New Zealand express support for family left behind after fatal car crash

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Screengrab from 1news New Zealand

The Filipino community came to the support the family who lost members in a New Zealand vehicle crash.

A family of seven people died in a horrific crash on South Island on Sunday while two were injured in a head-on collision between a van and a truck out of whom one is in a stable condition, and the other is in ICU.

The family was travelling back to Auckland after attending a funeral in Gore and most of the family members were Filipino.

Filipino leader Romy Udanga said church groups, civic groups, businesses and individuals reached out to support them and pastoral care was organised quickly for family members.

A fundraiser will be launched by the Auckland Catholic Filipino Chaplaincy to support the family.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos vs Duterte cocaine user claims

Palace: Duterte declined drug czar post in Marcos admin

1 min ago
Abu Dhabi iStock 1288474430

Summer 2022 in UAE begins today June 21 with longest day of the year

1 hour ago
Photos from Instagram: @txt_bighit

K-pop group TXT to hold 2-day concert in Manila in October

2 hours ago
beyonce city of hope gala billboard 1548 1

WATCH: Beyonce releases new song ‘Break My Soul’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button