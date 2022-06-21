Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duque approves booster shots for minors 12-17 years old

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has signed the recommendation allowing COVID-19 booster shots for teens aged 12-17 years old.

Duque said that the guidelines for the booster shots for the age group will be releases hopefully by Tuesday.

“Yes, but please wait for the implementing guidelines, hopefully within the day, that will be included as basis (of) the HTAC recommendation,” Duque said in a text message to Inquirer.

RELATED STORY: Health task force adviser in PH seeks second booster shot for OFWs

Around 14.6 million Filipinos have received their booster shots as of June 13.

This is relatively lowerr compared to those who received their primary doses of vaccines which is around 70 million.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos vs Duterte cocaine user claims

Palace: Duterte declined drug czar post in Marcos admin

15 mins ago
Abu Dhabi iStock 1288474430

Summer 2022 in UAE begins today June 21 with longest day of the year

1 hour ago
Photos from Instagram: @txt_bighit

K-pop group TXT to hold 2-day concert in Manila in October

3 hours ago
beyonce city of hope gala billboard 1548 1

WATCH: Beyonce releases new song ‘Break My Soul’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button