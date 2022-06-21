Duque approves booster shots for minors 12-17 years old

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has signed the recommendation allowing COVID-19 booster shots for teens aged 12-17 years old.

Duque said that the guidelines for the booster shots for the age group will be releases hopefully by Tuesday.

“Yes, but please wait for the implementing guidelines, hopefully within the day, that will be included as basis (of) the HTAC recommendation,” Duque said in a text message to Inquirer.

Around 14.6 million Filipinos have received their booster shots as of June 13.

This is relatively lowerr compared to those who received their primary doses of vaccines which is around 70 million.