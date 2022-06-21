Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Body of 31-year-old found at Abu Dhabi beach

The Abu Dhabi Police have found the body of a 31-year-old Emirati at a beach.

He had drowned in the sea while swimming on Saturday evening. Mohammed Aboud Al Kaabi’s body was missing and was found at the beach of one of Abu Dhabi’s islands.

The police said in a statement that the rescue operations had continued for the Emirati’s body and continued since last Saturday evening.

Al Kaabi had travelled to one of the islands in Abu Dhabi on a cruise boat with friends. After arriving at the island, the group started their marine activities in the evening, including swimming and the friends were surprised by the disappearance of Mohammed Aboud Al Kaabi.

The group was, however, shocked when they later noticed that Al Kaabi was missing and began searching for him and contacted Abu Dhabi Police, which took the necessary measures and one of them even contacted the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police.

Later the body was found Monday morning and the death of the young man left the Emirati community shocked.

