UAE residents warned of fake messages carrying govt, police logos

The UAE authorities have warned residents about fake messages carrying government and police logos.

Warning residents of suspicious messages which may bear government logos, the Ministry of Interior said in a tweet that “digital scammers try to defraud victims by making the receiver believe that the message is from a governmental organization. These suspicious messages often contain a link or a one time password (OTP).”

Authorities have said that messages from governmental organizations will be sent from official numbers with the Ministry urging residents to report such messages for appropriate action.

