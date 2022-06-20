Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte eyes full face-to-face classes in August

Vice President-elect and incoming Education Secretary Sara Duterte eyes the resumption of full face-to-face classes in August.

“We are targeting that,” Duterte said in a press briefing in Davao City on Monday, a day after her inauguration.

Duterte said that she and outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones are discussing the transition plans through letters.

Duterte said she will be having a physical meeting with the outgoing Education chief on June 25.

Briones initially said that schools will be ready for physical classes on August 22.

“Ang ibig pong sabihin natin ay hinihikayat na natin ang lahat ng paaralan na magsagawa ng face-to-face classes pero ang tinitignan po namin na blended, may face-to-face na mga araw, at may araw na papayagan na nasa mga bahay pa rin natututo ang mga bata,” Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said in a previous briefing.

