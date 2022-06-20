Philippines’ Shane Tormes bags Miss Global 2022 crown

Newly-crowned Miss Global Shane Tormes has said that she draws strength from her late mother.

“I brought a framed photo of my mother to Indonesia. I put it in my room so I can always see her, and even brought it backstage for the coronation night,” Tormes said at the press conference at Okura Hotel at Newport City in Pasay City on June 18.

“Every time I got tired, I just looked at my mom,” she said about her mother who died of cancer late last year.

Dedicating her triumph to her late mother, Nhen Tormes, who passed away last December 2021, Tormes while recalling the love she shared with her mother said whenever she went to her chemotherapy sessions, “she would tell people that she was excited to fly to Indonesia to watch her daughter compete. But she did not survive and the Filipino beauty was left grasping for courage to move on.”

“I learned that as long as you are breathing, you continue to live. Work on your dream,” she said.

“I just had to give a good performance,” she said. And she did.