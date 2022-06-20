LIST: Job hiring across aviation companies in Middle East as of June 20, 2022

With the upward swing of demand for air travel this 2022, several airlines have announced vacancies. Here’s the list as of June 20, 2022.

Emirates Group: Cabin Services Assistant

Location: Dubai

To organise, hygienically clean and personalise the A380 Shower Spas with the objective of ensuring each First Class customer who uses this unique onboard feature is delighted by the experience. The primary area of responsibility is Shower Spa cleanliness and personalisation, however, maintenance of First, Business and Economy Class lavatories, First and Business Class Lounges and general cabin areas is also a responsibility of this role, all to project a positive company image to our customers. The role is to clean designated aircraft areas and does not overlap with or replace normal Cabin Crew service duties. The CSA will report to the Purser, or the SFS, should the Purser be on crew rest or otherwise unavailable. This role requires travelling.

Apply here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/search-and-apply/354224

Emirates Group: Contact Centre Agent

Location: Dubai

Are you looking for a job where you can grow professionally and build your career in a multinational airline? If you love traveling, interacting with customers and colleagues from across the Emirates network, there are opportunities for you. Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, with a network that spans over 160 destinations in 85 countries. We are currently looking for a Customer Sales and Service Professionals to join our multicultural team in Dubai.

Apply here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/search-and-apply/330362

Etihad Airways: Sous Chef

Location: Abu Dhabi

Responsible for all food production and manages all kitchen staff for Lounges. Ensures efficient and effective production of all meals to budget, controlling food and labor costs through effective use of menu specifications, staff training and planning, and monitoring of hygienic and safety norms.

Apply here: https://careers.etihad.com/job/Abu-Dhabi-Sous-Chef/730556222/

Etihad Airways: Administrator

Location: Abu Dhabi

Ensure overall responsibility for various accounting and statistical duties related to the Department. Ensure efficiency in operations by monitoring services rendered to identify financial status of department. Fluent English and second language oral and written. Good Communication and Organization Skills. Good IT Skills including mastery of Word, Excel & order process technologies. 3 years previous experience in similar role.

Apply here: https://careers.etihad.com/job/Abu-Dhabi-Administrator/730499122/

Qatar Airways: Sales Manager Leisure

Location: Abu Dhabi & Al Ain

Qatar Airways (QR) have embarked on an exciting transformation journey to change how we interact with our customers. As part of this journey, we are now recruiting for the role of Sales Manager (Leisure) for Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, to be based in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Effectively lead ‘best in class’ and highly engaged sales teams within multiple online territories to exceed commercial targets from a portfolio of existing accounts and new business. Develop and rationalise the allocation of resources, skills and activities in the multiple territories to drive profitable revenue / reduce cost of sale from priority sales channels.

Apply here: https://careers.qatarairways.com/global/en/job/131706/Sales-Manager-Leisure-Abu-Dhabi-Al-Ain-UAE

Qatar Airways: HR Coordinator

Location: Dubai

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce an incredibly exciting opportunity to join our International Human Resources team as Human Resources Coordinator – UAE, based in Dubai.

As the Human Resources Coordinator – UAE you will add immediate value by providing support to line managers in our Ground Services, Commercial and Cargo across UAE in the areas of employee relations, compensation and benefits, leadership development, performance management, and talent management. This represents a fantastic opportunity to join a fast-paced environment in a leading Aviation group to contribute to our continued development and evolution.

Apply here: https://careers.qatarairways.com/global/en/job/135473/HR-Coordinator-UAE

Saudia: Cabin Crew

Location: Jeddah

Saudia is looking for a pleasant Flight Attendant to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers aboard SAUDIA’s flights. The successful candidate will be able to work independently, perform effectively with the cabin crew team. This job opportunity would allow the candidates to grow their career paths throughout the flying experience only, from being a Flight Attendant to a Senior Flight Attendant up to a Cabin Manager position.

Apply here: https://www.saudia.com/help/careers/careers-overview

Saudia: Aircraft Maintenance

Location: Jeddah

Saudia is looking for an individual who will perform either avionics or cabin or structure or airframe & power plant maintenance work on aircraft in hangar / line areas, from a routine and basic level up to an involved and specialized level dependent upon the level of authorization. The individual is also expected to perform regular system inspections, use gauges and diagnostic tests to detect malfunctions, and use power and hand tools, as well as understand and apply guidelines from manuals and blueprints to name a few.

The individual must have at least a high school certificate, and minimum related experience of 6 years. Inspection experience is preferred. The individual must likewise be rated for one or more aircraft of the followings: Boeing B737-7/8/9, B777-300ER/F or B787-9/10 / Airbus A320 Family, A330-300, A350 or A380.

Apply here: https://saudia.taleo.net/careersection/sv_externalcareersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=2100003H&tz=GMT%2B04%3A00&tzname=Asia%2FDubai