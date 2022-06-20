Guard wounded in viral hit-and-run incident accepts apology from SUV driver, but case continues

The security guard wounded in the hit-and-run incident accepted an apology from the SUV driver in the Philippines, but has vowed to pursue the complaint.

The security guard who was run over in a hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City last June 5 has accepted the apology of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) owner, but vowed to still press charges.

“Tinatanggap ko ‘yung pag-sorry niya, paghingi niya ng tawad sa akin, sa mga kamag-anak ko, sa pamilya ko. Pero ‘yung kaso, nandon pa rin ‘yung kaso. Tuloy pa rin ‘yung kaso,” victim Christian Joseph Floralde, 31, was quoted in an exclusive interview of Maki Pulido for Reporter’s Notebook aired on GMA News’ Unang Balita on Monday.

“Paano kung namatay ako, paano ‘yung pamilya ko? Paano kung walang dash cam na video tapos namatay ako? Sino masisi, sino hahabulin? Itutuloy-tuloy namin hanggang sa makamit namin ‘yung hustisya na nararapat po sa akin,” he said.

“Parang kumikibot ‘yung katawan ko tuwing makakakita ng sasakyan lalo na ‘pag malapit sa akin,” he said.

Floralde sustained multiple injuries all over his body during the hit-and-run incident as the SUV bumped into him and hit his knee leaving him injured.

“Nagulat na lang ako bigla niyang pinatakbo na lang ‘yung sasakyan hanggang sa ‘yun nga, nagulungan ako ng sasakyan,” he said.

“‘Di ko naman akalain na matutumbok niya ako. Tinamaan ‘yung bandang tuhod ko hanggang sa bumagsak na ako,” he added.

Earlier on June 15, the SUV driver suspect Jose Antonio Sanvicente surrendered to the Philippine National Police and apologized for the incident and to Floralde.