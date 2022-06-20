Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino maid arrested for stealing Kuwaiti sponsor’s gold jewelry worth nearly AED 30,000

A Filipino maid was arrested for stealing her Kuwaiti sponsor’s gold worth close to AED 30,000.

The maid was lodged at Salwa police station and was apprehended while trying to leave Kuwait and at the airport was asked to produce invoices against the gold.

She was trying to escape to the Philippines and had no purchase invoice.

A Kuwaiti citizen had complained to the police station that his Filipino maid disappeared, stealing her passport and jewelry worth KD2500 (AED 29,908).

