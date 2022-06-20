Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bureau of Immigration to install more CCTV in airports

Staff Report

The Immigration Bureau announced that it will be installing more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to avoid the pastillas bribery scheme.

The said scam led to the dismissal of some immigration officers.

“We’re also improving our technologies. One hundred percent of our inspection areas are now covered with CCTVs,” Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

RELATED STORY: PH tightens screening of Japan-bound Filipinos to curb human trafficking

“These dome CCTVs are in high-definition, can be zoomed in even up to the nails of our immigration officers, and it will still be very clear,” she added.

Sandoval said that the BI also plan to put up glass barriers to divide immigration officers and passengers.

“These are transparent barriers so the activities of our immigration personnel are highly visible,” she added.

