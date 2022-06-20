Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos takes over Agriculture Secretary post

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has appointed himself as the new chief of the Agriculture Department.

Marcos said he wants to decisive decisions in order to make sure that the looming food crisis will be addressed.

“There will be a shortage or increase in food prices in the next quarters that will come, simply because of outside forces that have been impacting upon food supply,” Marcos said in a media briefing.

RELATED STORY: Agriculture chief: P20 per kilo of rice not yet possible

“These emergencies measures that we have taken will not be efficient in the long run. We have to plan in a more thorough fashion than just responding,” he added.

Marcos said that the problems hounding the agency is ‘severe’ that he decided to take over the helm of the agency for now.

“At least until we can reorganize the Department of Agriculture in the way that we’ll make it ready for the next years to come,” he said.

READ ON: TESDA urges returning OFWs to take online agriculture courses 

The incoming president stressed the need to review non-functioning agencies attached to the department and adjust the necessary skills.

“Marami tayong kailangan palitan, iba’t ibang opisina na hindi na nagagamit na kailangang i-retool post-pandemic. We’re going back to basics and we will rebuild the value chain of agriculture,” Marcos said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expo City Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces opening of ‘Expo City Dubai’ in October 2022

5 hours ago
Shane Tormes Miss Global 2022

Philippines’ Shane Tormes bags Miss Global 2022 crown

5 hours ago
iStock 850979448 1

Filipino maid arrested for stealing Kuwaiti sponsor’s gold jewelry worth nearly AED 30,000

5 hours ago
MOI warning suspicious messages

UAE residents warned of fake messages carrying govt, police logos

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button