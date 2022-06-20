Bongbong Marcos takes over Agriculture Secretary post

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has appointed himself as the new chief of the Agriculture Department.

Marcos said he wants to decisive decisions in order to make sure that the looming food crisis will be addressed.

“There will be a shortage or increase in food prices in the next quarters that will come, simply because of outside forces that have been impacting upon food supply,” Marcos said in a media briefing.

“These emergencies measures that we have taken will not be efficient in the long run. We have to plan in a more thorough fashion than just responding,” he added.

Marcos said that the problems hounding the agency is ‘severe’ that he decided to take over the helm of the agency for now.

“At least until we can reorganize the Department of Agriculture in the way that we’ll make it ready for the next years to come,” he said.

The incoming president stressed the need to review non-functioning agencies attached to the department and adjust the necessary skills.

“Marami tayong kailangan palitan, iba’t ibang opisina na hindi na nagagamit na kailangang i-retool post-pandemic. We’re going back to basics and we will rebuild the value chain of agriculture,” Marcos said.