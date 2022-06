The UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi will experience high temperatures of up to 47C, while Dubai will reach 44C today, June 20.

The weather forecast from the National Centre for Meteorology states that the country will experience a rise in humidity levels, especially on the western coasts.

In addition, the country will experience light to moderate southeasterly and northeasterly winds, gusting to 40 km/hr at times during the day, causing dust to sweep over interior regions.