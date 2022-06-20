Latest NewsNewsTFT News

28 Guam residents reacquire Philippine citizenship

A total of 28 people from Guam’s Filipino community have once again become Filipino citizens.

An Oath Taking Ceremony for Dual Citizenship was organized by the Philippine Consulate at the Micronesia Mall.

The Philippine Consulate General of Agana hosted the event in commemoration of the 161st anniversary of the birth of the country’s national hero, Jose P Rizal, local media reports said.

“Since 2003, the law allows former natural-born Filipinos to reacquire their Filipino citizenship in addition to their American citizenship, so it’s the best of both worlds,” Philippine Consul General Patrick Hilado was quoted as saying.

“Even if they become U.S. citizens and built their lives here, they usually have strong links back home. We have a saying: ‘Once a Filipino, always a Filipino,” added Hilado.

