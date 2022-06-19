Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Emirati astronauts undergo training to launch the SpaceX Crew 6 capsule

In a video shared by state news agency WAM, footages of the SpaceX Crew 6 capsule can be seen being prepared for launch and Emirati astronauts undergoing training at the US Johnson Space Center.

Space X is an American company working on air and space transportation manufacturing owned by businessman Elon Musk.

The video announced that the Emirati crew will remain at the space station for 6 months to implement a series of advanced experiences and research.

The UAE is the first Arab country to perform long trips in space as part of the country’s project to probe of ‘hope’ or possibility of life in Mars.

“The world is surprised and the enrichment of human knowledge with unprecedented achievements about the Red Planet. The past is a phenomenal detailed twilight winding,” stated the video.

UAE believes that the on going space exploration will continue to enrich the study of interactions between solar radiation and magnetic field of Mars.

“The UAE always seeks to pay a wheel space science research and explore it to draw a better future for the world,” reads the video text.

