Saudi doctor assists Filipina passenger’s childbirth mid-air

A doctor from Saudi assisted a Filipina passenger in giving birth in mid-air on the Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) Flight BI008 from Dubai.

The Filipina identified as Josoy, who was flying with 172 other passengers, delivered a healthy baby boy in mid-air.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pinay gives birth to baby girl on Philippine Airlines flight

The Saudi scholarship student, Dr. Mulfi Ibrahim Alkhinjar, assisted in the delivery alongside Cabin Service Officer Romzi bin Haji Mohamad Yusof and cabin crew Siti Nurhafizzah Metassan.

Dr. Alkhinjar said that he was honored to assist in the delivery.

READ ON: Afghan woman gives birth while aboard flight from Dubai

Romzi said that they initially thought Josoy was experiencing regular stomach pain, “but when she showed us the health certificate stating she was 33 weeks’ pregnant, that was when we realized she was in labour.

“This is the second time I have assisted with a baby delivery onboard. The previous experience taught me how to get organised swiftly to handle the situation and identify a doctor onboard. Siti Nurhafizzah was very helpful in comforting the mother throughout the entire journey.”