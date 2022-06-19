Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi doctor assists Filipina passenger’s childbirth mid-air

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Screengrab from Twitter: Buletin FM in Brunei

A doctor from Saudi assisted a Filipina passenger in giving birth in mid-air on the Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) Flight BI008 from Dubai.

The Filipina identified as Josoy, who was flying with 172 other passengers, delivered a healthy baby boy in mid-air.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pinay gives birth to baby girl on Philippine Airlines flight

The Saudi scholarship student, Dr. Mulfi Ibrahim Alkhinjar, assisted in the delivery alongside Cabin Service Officer Romzi bin Haji Mohamad Yusof and cabin crew Siti Nurhafizzah Metassan.

Dr. Alkhinjar said that he was honored to assist in the delivery.

READ ON: Afghan woman gives birth while aboard flight from Dubai

Romzi said that they initially thought Josoy was experiencing regular stomach pain, “but when she showed us the health certificate stating she was 33 weeks’ pregnant, that was when we realized she was in labour.

“This is the second time I have assisted with a baby delivery onboard. The previous experience taught me how to get organised swiftly to handle the situation and identify a doctor onboard. Siti Nurhafizzah was very helpful in comforting the mother throughout the entire journey.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharon Cuneta Robin Padilla Salvador Panelo

Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla tease new movie project

2 mins ago
SARAH Duterte PCOO

Duterte-Duterte to ‘sit’ as president, VP in next 11 days

6 mins ago
iStock 169959965 1

Filipino lawyer dies after gun attack in U.S.

11 mins ago
malacanang large 1

Malacañang thanks Filipinos for trusting Sara Duterte

26 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button