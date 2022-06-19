Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte seeks permanent building for Office of the Vice President

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Philippine Vice President-elect Sara Duterte said Saturday she wants the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to be housed in a permanent structure and her team will temporarily use the Quezon City Reception House as the OVP headquarters before moving to a bigger place.

“Nakalagay po sa ating Constitution na wala naman po talagang trabaho ang vice president except to be a president-in-waiting and except when he or she is assigned a Cabinet position,” she told reporters.
“So the singular legacy that we want to leave after 6 years is a permanent residence for the future vice presidents,” she said.

RELATED STORY: “Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary

Past occupants of the country’s second-highest elective post have all held office in temporary locations and Duterte’s predecessors used the former Legislative Building, which now houses the National Museum; the Philippine International Convention Center; the Philippine National Bank Building; the Coconut Palace; and the Quezon City Reception House as the headquarters of the OVP.

“We are looking at other areas where we can hold all the personnel of the Office of the Vice President including the organic personnel under the office,” Duterte said.

“It will also be the singular project of the OVP that we will leave behind after 6 years which is the permanent Office for the Vice President of the Philippines, which will hopefully benefit the future vice presidents.”

READ ON: PH education sector anticipates reforms under Sara Duterte’s leadership

“We will start with 6 and see how it goes because we understand there will be birthing pains. This will be the first time that it will be done. There is no template, and they are excited,” she said.
The managers for the OVP satellite offices have already held 2 meetings and are excited, she added.

“Each office mayroon akong sinetup na kani-kanilang teams so that each team will only focus on 1 office, so that hindi sila kalat sa kanilang trabaho. I will mostly be with the Department of Education since ’yun ang critical sa atin na ngayon, especially that we are coming out of the pandemic.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharon Cuneta Robin Padilla Salvador Panelo

Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla tease new movie project

53 seconds ago
SARAH Duterte PCOO

Duterte-Duterte to ‘sit’ as president, VP in next 11 days

5 mins ago
iStock 169959965 1

Filipino lawyer dies after gun attack in U.S.

10 mins ago
malacanang large 1

Malacañang thanks Filipinos for trusting Sara Duterte

25 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button