Philippines remains in gray list of Financial Action Task Force

The Paris-based global organization, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has retained the Philippines in its “gray list” saying it failed to resolve strategic inadequacies in countering money laundering, terrorist, and proliferation financing.

The country’s efforts to overcome the technical flaws noted by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering during its mutual evaluation analysis in October 2019 failed to satisfy the FATF-International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) and as part of the “gray list” the Philippines will be subject to increased monitoring by the watchdog.

The list was released during the recently concluded hybrid FATF plenary from June 14 to 17. Although FATF praised the Philippines for making progress on a number of mutual evaluation review recommendations for technical compliance and productivity but said that the country should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies by demonstrating “anti-money laundering/ combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) controls to mitigate risks associated with casino junkets.”

The Philippines was placed on the FATF’s blacklist in 2000 due to its inability to prevent money laundering and track down individuals implicated in terrorism financing and the watchdog also stressed enhancing and streamlining law enforcement agencies’ access to beneficial owners’ information to make it up-to-date.

Earlier the FATF put the Philippines on its gray list in June 2012 and it has underscored that the country should also demonstrate greater use of financial intelligence as well as intensify money laundering investigations and prosecutions.