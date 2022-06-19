Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Malacañang thanks Filipinos for trusting Sara Duterte

Malacañang has expressed its gratitude to the public for trusting Vice-President elect Sara Duterte.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar made the statement as Duterte will take oath on June 19 in Davao City.

“We are one with the whole Filipino nation in witnessing with excitement the inauguration ceremony of outgoing Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines,” Andanar said in a statement.

“We once again express our deep gratitude to the Filipino people for the trust and support they have given to the Vice President-elect,” he added.

Malacañang also urge the public to support the newly elected leaders.

“As we previously articulated, let us stand behind Vice President-elect Duterte-Carpio and all other newly elected leaders as they embark on the responsibilities and challenges of their offices and fulfill their mandate of delivering genuine change to our beloved country,” he said.

