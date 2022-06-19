Love recycling? Check out this upcoming Recycled Clothing Competition in Dubai

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) will be holding a Recycled Clothing Competition this June 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre as part of its whole day event in celebration of the 124th Philippine Independence Day.

The competition will highlight the ingenuity of our kababayans in giving recyclable materials a second life and a new function.

All entries will be presented in a fashion show. Winners will be selected and awarded on Saturday, June 25 at Zabeel Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Recycled Clothing Competition is one of the many activities prepared by FilSoc for the whole day event.

Other fun-filled activities throughout the PID celebration are Tagisan ng Talino, which is a battle of wits, Palarong Pinoy which will feature traditional Filipino games, and Talentadong Pinoy, which has a category for both individuals and families.

On June 25, the Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 will also be crowned. Supporters can now cast their votes on Facebook to select their favorite candidate.

The event which was originally scheduled on June 11 was put off in respect to the 40 days mourning of our UAE brothers and sisters following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

Entrance for this event is FREE so make sure to mark your calendars and witness amazing performances from various talented groups and celebrity guests Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

