LOOK: Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president of the Philippines

On Sunday, June 19, Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines’ 15th vice president. Duterte was sworn in at San Pedro Square in her hometown at Davao City, where served as a mayor prior to garnering over 32 million votes to be elected to the second highest post in the country.

After a thanksgiving mass attended by Archbishop Romulo Valles at the San Pedro Cathedral at 3 p.m., Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando administered Duterte’s oath.

RELATED STORY: “Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary

In attendance as well were Sara’s father, President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as her running mate and president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Aside from being vice president, Duterte will also serve as education secretary in the upcoming administration.