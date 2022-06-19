LOOK: POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi holds weekend service for over 200 Pinoy residents from Al Dhafra

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi conducted a special weekend service intended for more than 200 residents of Al Dhafra on Saturday June 18, in line with the requests from OFWs who live in the far-flung area of Abu Dhabi’s Western Region.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano said that these residents, who hail all the way from the Western Regions, wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to have their papers processed during the five-hour service which ran from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the POLO-OWWA premises in the capital.

“This weekend service is provided in response to the requests of Filipino Community in said place who wanted to avail of the various POLO services but could not come to our office due to heavy work demands and great distance,” said Atty. Dimaano.

The Filipino community from Al Dhafra and the Western Regions of Abu Dhabi extended their gratitude to the POLO-OWWA leadership and its staff for giving them the chance to get their paperwork sorted out and processed during the dedicated special weekend service.

POLO-OWWA provided the following services for Al Dhafra residents on June 18:

– Counselling/Contract Verification

– OWWA Membership

– Pag-IBIG Fund and SSS Services

– DSWD assistance