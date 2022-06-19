Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino lawyer dies after gun attack in U.S.

A Filipino lawyer who visited the United States was killed in a fatal gun attack in Philadelphia.

“John Laylo shot in the head in Philadelphia,” DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Twitter.

New York Consul General Elmer Cato said that the victim was shot in the head.

RELATED STORY: Filipino family physically attacked at fast food drive thru in California

“Victim was hit in the head by one of six bullets fired by suspect/suspects and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared in critical condition. The mother sustained minor wounds from shattered glass from the car window. A few minutes ago, we have been informed that the victim has passed away,” Cato said in a tweet.

The consul said that the suspect remains at large.

“We are saddened by the death of a kababayan in a random shooting incident in Philadelphia. We ask kababayan to join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul. We call on authorities to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice,” Cato added.

“Based on information gathered by the Consulate, the victim and his mother, who were visiting relatives in Philadelphia, were on their way to the airport at around 4 a.m. to catch a flight to Chicago when shots were fired at Uber car they were riding in,” Cato added.

READ ON: Filipinos third among those targeted by anti-Asian hate groups in US

Cato said they are now coordinating with American authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We call on authorities in Philadelphia to do what is necessary to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice,” said Cato.

