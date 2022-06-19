Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte-Duterte to ‘sit’ as president, VP in next 11 days

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

President Rodrigo Duterte said in jest that for the next 11 days, the two top posts in the country will be under the Duterte family.

Duterte pointed to the ‘queer coincidence’ as his daughter Sara Duterte takes the oath on June 19.

“So at that time, at that point in time sa history, ang Presidente ako pa. June 30 pa ‘yung isa eh. Pero may Vice President na nag-oath of office na,” Duterte said in a speech.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte seeks permanent building for Office of the Vice President

“So for about 11 days, ang Presidente ninyo Duterte, ang Vice President, Duterte,” the President added.

Duterte did not mention that outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo still has June 30 to finish her term.

Both Sara and President-elect Bongbong Marcos will assume office on June 30 and not after the oath-taking date.

READ ON: Sara Duterte inspects inauguration venue, thanks security team

“Kaya sabihin ko kay Inday, ituloy na lang natin ito. Hindi, biro lang,” he said.

The father-daughter tandem of the Duterte family is nothing new in local politics. Sara won as Davao Mayor back then while his father won the Vice-Mayor post.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharon Cuneta Robin Padilla Salvador Panelo

Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla tease new movie project

25 seconds ago
iStock 169959965 1

Filipino lawyer dies after gun attack in U.S.

9 mins ago
malacanang large 1

Malacañang thanks Filipinos for trusting Sara Duterte

25 mins ago
EJ Laure Bugoy Carino kid

Bugoy Cariño admits attempting to abort kid with EJ Laure

42 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button