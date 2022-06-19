Duterte-Duterte to ‘sit’ as president, VP in next 11 days

President Rodrigo Duterte said in jest that for the next 11 days, the two top posts in the country will be under the Duterte family.

Duterte pointed to the ‘queer coincidence’ as his daughter Sara Duterte takes the oath on June 19.

“So at that time, at that point in time sa history, ang Presidente ako pa. June 30 pa ‘yung isa eh. Pero may Vice President na nag-oath of office na,” Duterte said in a speech.

“So for about 11 days, ang Presidente ninyo Duterte, ang Vice President, Duterte,” the President added.

Duterte did not mention that outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo still has June 30 to finish her term.

Both Sara and President-elect Bongbong Marcos will assume office on June 30 and not after the oath-taking date.

“Kaya sabihin ko kay Inday, ituloy na lang natin ito. Hindi, biro lang,” he said.

The father-daughter tandem of the Duterte family is nothing new in local politics. Sara won as Davao Mayor back then while his father won the Vice-Mayor post.