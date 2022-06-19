Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2 kidnap-for-ransom victims rescued by police; suspects killed

Photos of pieces of evidence and getaway vehicle of the suspects which are now under the custody of the Forensic Group for examination

Two Filipino-Chinese victims were rescued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) on Tuesday, June 14 after being snatched at gun-point and held captive for 10 days in Tondo, Manila.

According to PNP’s report, the kidnappers originally demanded P100,000,000 for the safe release of the hostages on June 4, 2022. The families of the victims then reached out to authorities.

“The timely report of the victims’ family to the police allowed the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group under Police Brigadier General Rudolph Dimas, to take immediate action on the case to secure the safe rescue of the victims,” said PNP Officer-in-Charge, Police Lieutenant General Vicente D Danao Jr.

On June 14, a ransom pay-off was set in Calamba City, Laguna after the kidnappers agreed to a settlement with the victims’ family. After the suspects receive the money, both victims were released in Famy, Laguna.

Danao said that after the victims’ were freed, the PNP-AKG operatives tracked down the kidnappers’ getaway vehicle somewhere in Pililia, Rizal where an armed encounter ensued, resulting in the death of two kidnap suspects and the wounding of an AKG operative.

The getaway vehicle of the kidnappers

The suspects were identified through their ID cards as Rolly Castillo and Jerameel Ventura and were taken to Valencia Funeral Service in Pililia, Rizal.

On Saturday, June 18, the wounded AKG member was awarded the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting by PNP.


The PNP believes that the swift report of the victims’ family and their cooperation throughout the operation was crucial to the early solution of the case and safe rescue of the victims.

