Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid takes to social media to highlight importance of knowledge

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to social media to highlight the importance of knowledge after the opening of AED 1bn ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Library’

His Highness asserted the importance of books and reading, noting that the first word revealed in the Quran was ‘read’ after earlier inaugurating the Mohammed bin Rashid Library on June 16 which houses 1.1 million books in 30 languages spread over 54,000sqm on seven floors and in nine libraries.

“Reading is nourishment for the soul and mind,” he said.

