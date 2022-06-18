Sara Duterte inspects inauguration venue, thanks security team

Vice-President elect Sara Duterte made a surprise inspection of the inauguration venue in Davao City.

She personally thanked the personnel and the security team preparing for her June 19 oath taking.

“Mga sirs, thank you sa tulong ninyo,” Duterte said.

Duterte’s inauguration will be held on June 19 and she confirmed that President-elect Bongbong Marcos will attend her oath taking.

Duterte said her inaugural speech is almost done. She is writing her own speech and is now finalizing the last paragraph.

When asked on how she will divide her time as Vice President and Education Secretary, Duterte said the latter will be her priority.

“Since iyon ang critical sa atin ngayon, especially we are coming out of the pandemic,” Duterte said.