Risk of fatty liver disease rising among Filipinos – experts

Experts have raised a “growing concern” over the increased risk of fatty liver disease among Filipinos and sounded alarm bells over weight gain and unhealthy habits due to quarantine restrictions in the early days of the pandemic.

Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Diana Alcantara Payawal warned on Thursday that about 10 to 20 per cent of Filipinos have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that also afflicts millions globally.

The NAFLD is dubbed the “silent epidemic” and its range of the global rate remains 15 to 30 per cent and “some already have fatty liver disease but are unaware of it.”

Payawal said in a webinar organized by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines that this is a growing concern. The limitations during the pandemic affected clinical diagnosis and detection.

Around 18 million Filipinos are considered obese and overweight and are susceptible to NAFLD as well as other serious problems like fibrosis and persistent inflammation.

It has been found that an individual has “too much fat” stored in the liver cells and there are cases of cirrhosis.