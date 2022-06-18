RAK policewoman develops device to detect human presence behind closed doors

A policewoman in Ras Al Khaimah has developed a device to detect human presence behind closed doors, which will help keep police safe when dealing with armed criminals.

First Sergeant Amna Al Hajri from the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police showcased her smart device at an exhibition organized by the Ministry of Interior on the sidelines of the Federal National Council session that will detect the presence of people behind doors, barriers and insulations.

The invention could speed up police missions in Ras Al Khaimah using the latest technology.

RELATED STORY: Criminal reports drop 68% in 2022 Q1 – Dubai Police