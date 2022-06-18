PH Senator JV Ejercito seeks arrest of SUV driver involved in viral hit-and-run

The Philippine Senator JV Ejercito called for “justice to be served” with the arrest of SUV driver who ran over a security guard who had to spend four days in a hospital due to major body injuries.

The driver fled the scene and surrendered 10 days later.

In a Facebook video on Friday, Ejercito said he hoped for justice to Christian Floralde saying, “Mabuti at sumuko na rin siya at hindi na tumakas. Dapat noon pa (It is good that he surrendered and did not escape. He should have done that earlier).”

Taking to Twitter to express his thoughts on the case, he said the driver has to “pay the consequences of his action”.

RELATED STORY: SUV driver in viral hit and run incident a ‘no show’ in hearing

Stating that prison time could be a chance for the SUV driver to reform, Ejercito said that he received information that Sanvicente has a history of stabbing an older person in an altercation.

“Received info that he has a history of stabbing an older person because of a traffic altercation,” as he called for “Justice has to be served.”