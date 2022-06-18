Lone bettor from Malabon bags Php 103M jackpot from Lotto

A bettor in Malabon became an instant millionaire on Friday after correctly guessing the correct six-digit combination in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw, winning the PHP103-million jackpot.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in a statement Saturday that the bettor chose the numbers 10-12-02-27-03-18 for a total prize of PHP103,269,281.60.

By presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards, the bettor can claim his cheque at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20% tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Lone bettor from Leyte bags Php 142M lotto jackpot

A total of 122 people received PHP32,000 each for correctly guessing five of the six winning digits; 5,268 people received PHP1,000 each for four correct digits; and 64,507 people received PHP30 each for three correct digits.

Prizes that are not claimed within a year are forfeited.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn.

This is the third time in a row that a single bettor has won the jackpot.

The first came from Cavite, where the bettor won the PHP9.4-million jackpot in the 6/42 draw on Thursday, and the second came from Las Piñas City, where another lone bettor won the PHP12.9-million jackpot in the 6/42 draw on June 9.