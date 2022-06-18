KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 2M for publishing illegal content, false data in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned of a fine of up to AED 2 million for publishing illegal content and false data.

The UAE Public Prosecution highlighted, through a video published on its social media accounts, the penalties for receiving payments in exchange for publishing illegal content or false data, saying people will have to face imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 2 million.

Citing Article 55 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, it said, “Any person who requests, accepts, or receives, directly or indirectly, a gratuity or tangible or intangible benefit, or a promise thereof, whether inside or outside the UAE, in return for publishing or re-publishing any type of illegal content or false data in the country using an information technology means shall be punished with detention and a fine of not more than Dh2,000,000, as well as the confiscation of the gratuity or material benefit obtained by said person, or a fine equal in value to what he/she requested or accepted, in the case of failure to confiscate the gratuity.”

The penalty shall apply to offensive content on an online account or website and repeated publication of false data or illegal content.