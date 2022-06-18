Gang arrested in Umm Al Quwain for stealing new, luxury rental cars

Umm Al Quwain Police have busted a gang involved in stealing new and luxury rental cars.

Colonel Saeed Obaid, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Umm Al Quwain Police, said there were reports from car rental services of a person from another emirate contacting them asking for the valuable vehicles to be delivered to a location in Umm Al Quwain.

The Department of Criminal Investigation at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police managed to arrest gang members and the vehicles belonged to car rental offices in the United Arab Emirates.

Employees would complete the transactions electronically without verifying the validity of the data they were given or the identity of the person who contacted them and the investigation revealed that the gang would disable the vehicle’s trackers upon receiving them in Umm Al Quwain as it operated between different emirates.

Police followed the gang in coordination with the CID and investigations conducted indicated the presence of a gang consisting of several people of different Arab nationalities who admitted to all charges against them, as well as transferring the vehicles to an accomplice in a neighboring emirate. The culprits confessed to the charges against them.