Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Father, 8-year-old son die of thirst as vehicle gets stuck in Saudi desert

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

A father and his 8-year-old son died of thirst in the desert in Saudi Arabia.

The Ajman Valley desert in Saudi Arabia witnessed the horrific accident of the death of a Kuwaiti man and his son.

Their vehicle got stuck in the sand after they had traveled to the desert with sheep grazes and they were unable to contact anyone for help near Al-Nairiyah Governorate.

The father’s attempts to get the vehicle out of the sand failed and he went on foot to the Hijrat Moghati area, which is 25 kilometers from the place after his cell phone lost connection.

He died of thirst due to the heat a few hundred meters away from the site while the little boy passed out because of dehydration while waiting for his father as the temperature reached about 46 degrees Celsius.

The family of the two victims stated that the father had contacted them by phone in the morning, informing them that his car had broken down.

The connection was cut off and they were worried, so the process of searching for them began in the desert and the car was found later in the afternoon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bb pilipinas orphans

LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas candidates spend time with orphans at amusement park

1 min ago
The Filipino Times 44 Filipinos are overweight

Risk of fatty liver disease rising among Filipinos – experts

8 mins ago
Filipinas football

Philippine women football team ‘Filipinas’ moves up in FIFA’s global rankings

13 mins ago
iStock 1081814160 1

Gang arrested in Umm Al Quwain for stealing new, luxury rental cars

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button