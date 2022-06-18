Latest NewsNewsTFT News

9 Helpful Tips from a TFT Healthcare Professional Awardee

Dr. Aileen Villanueva during the 2019 TFT Awards

TFT Healthcare Professional of the year 2019 Winner, Dr. Aileen Villanueva shares 9 helpful health tips to our readers in celebration of TFT’s 9 years in service to Filipinos in the Middle East.

Dr. Villanueva was recognized for her valuable contribution in promoting good health among Filipinos overseas.

“I was awarded as TFT Healthcare Professional of the year 2019, and I am grateful and honored that my contributions in terms of healthcare to the Filipino community has been recognized and an affirmation that we, in healthcare sector, can make a difference,” said Dr. Villanueva.

For her, the recognition inspired her to do greater things and continue to serve and excel in the medical field. She also considers TFT Awards as a vital event in acknowledging the excellence of Pinoys globally.

“As committed, dedicated and compassionate Global Filipinos, it is important that we are holistically engaged in everything we do, as it promotes the quality of a Filipino, and be recognized not only here in UAE but globally. Recognition validates that we are doing something good and making a difference that would provide positive impact to the people around us and inspire us more to be at our best and become a better version of ourselves every single day,” said Dr. Villanueva.

She is one of the many outstanding professionals to greet TFT on its 9th anniversary.

“Your achievements are the results of every efforts from each one of you. Your team is exceptionally excellent because of a great leader Miss Karen Remo. Continue to motivate and inspire others to make a difference to be recognized. Congratulations to your 9th year anniversary!,” greeted Dr. Villanueva.

Here’s her simple yet effective Health Tips that can help maintain good health especially as an Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

1. Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a balanced diet. Avoid processed foods and carbohydrate overload.

2. Stay well hydrated every day, 8 glasses a day is recommended

The brain needs at least this much in order to function properly.

3. Be active

Exercise regularly. 30 minutes walking or indoor activities like Zumba, 2 -3 times a week would be enough.

4. Get enough quality sleep.

To ensure quality of sleep, one should have at least 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep.

5. Drink alcohol moderately and avoid smoking.

These steps help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

6. Follow doctors advise.

Visit your family doctor regularly, at least once a month. Regular check-up can help prevent and early treatment of diseases.

7. Avoid stress.

If you cannot avoid, learn to cope and manage stress! Meditation and prayer helps. Deep breathing can calm the mind, stimulate lymphatic system and help you focus.

8. Be sociable.

Go out with “positive” people and make friends.

9. Connect with your loved ones at least twice a month.

