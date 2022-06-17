Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman on Sharjah-India flight held for smuggling gold in underwear

A woman has been arrested by Indian police for smuggling gold worth over AED 300,000 in her underwear on a flight from Sharjah to Delhi.

The woman was arrested on her arrival at India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on a flight from the UAE.

RELATED STORY: Dubai passengers with 1kg of gold in dentures arrested for suspected gold smuggling

She was trying to avoid paying the tax the Indian government levies on imported gold.

A customs officer found 1.5kg of gold paste hidden in the lining of her black bra and panty which was recovered by the authorities at IGIA. The authorities also posted a short video on June 13 showing how 1.5 kilograms of gold paste had been concealed in the lining of several items of the woman’s underwear with officials saying the woman tried to smuggle the gold to avoid paying a 10.75 percent import tax.

