Many UAE schools switch to e-learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Several UAE schools have switched to e-learning as COVID-19 cases rose in the country.

Institutions are offering distance and hybrid learning options to COVID-19 pupils and their close contacts.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, Dubai said they saw increase in cases by around 10 per cent compared to that witnessed two months ago.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi private schools offer remote learning options to COVID-19 positive students

Institutions have also offered alternative arrangements during exams.

She added that teachers have adapted to in-person and online instruction.

The positive individuals need to isolate for 10 days, but close contacts continue to come to school once they are symptom-free, but need to be monitored for seven days after last exposure.